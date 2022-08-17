New Details posted 10 10 a.m. Aug. 17
The cause of trailer fire at Goble Landing is electrical in nature, according to Columbia River Five & Rescue (CRFR) Fire Marshal Pedsersen.
"There was one travel trailer within the Goble Landing property that was the origin of the fire and unfortunately it spread to the trailer next to it," CRFR Information Officer Jennifer Motherway told The Chief. "Both trailers were unoccupied at the time of the incident. Two homeowners and one dog was displaced due to the event."
Red Cross assistance is being provided to the fire victims.
"In addition to the structure fire yesterday morning we responded to four additional brush/bark dust fires in both Rainier and Deer Island that were believed to be caused by discarded cigarettes," Motherway said. "CRFR would like to remind our citizens to use an ashtray, make sure cigarettes are put out and make sure they are placed away from anything that could potentially burn when discarded. Dousing a cigarette in water or sand is one of the best ways to ensure the cigarette is completely put out."
Update posted at 8 a.m. Aug. 17
Specific details about a trailer fire at Goble Landing were still pending Wednesday morning, Aug. 17.
As Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews arrived at the fire site Tuesday morning it was reported that the trailer was fully engulfed. A photo from the fire agency shows the flames and smoke.
An unconfirmed report was that the flames spread from an adjacent brush fire to the trailer. Multiple fire crews were sent to the scene of the fire.
Goble Landing is adjacent to Highway 30 in the Rainier area.
The Chief will report additional details as they are received.
