New details post Dec. 1
The victim of a fatal crash that occurred Nov. 29 has been identified as Luis Miguel Jimenez, 35, of Astoria.
Jimenez's death was the result of blunt force trauma to the head, according to a release from Astoria Police.
The scene investigation and post mortem examination indicates that Jimenez had fallen, presumably from his bike on the sidewalk, partially into the roadway where he was struck by a passing vehicle.
Investigators have identified a semi-tractor trailer truck and operator that was passing through the area just prior to Astoria Police Department being notified of the crash.
At this time, investigators believe the semi trailer struck Jimenez, unbeknownst to the vehicle operator, according to Astoria Police.
These details remain under investigation and the company and operator are cooperating with the investigation. If anyone witnessed or has information regarding the crash, they are asked to contact Detective A.J. Duryea at 503-325-4411 or by email at aduryea@astoria.or.us
Previous coverage posted Nov. 30
Astoria Police are seeking help in identifying the driver in a fatal hit and run traffic crash.
Astoria Police responded to a report of a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 11 W. Marine Drive at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
The cyclist was deceased upon the officers arrival, according to investigators. The identity of the victim had not been released as of early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing and is being led by the Astoria Police Department with the assistance of the Clatsop County Major Crimes Team.
"Currently it is believed that a vehicle traveling east bound in the lane closest to the curb struck the cyclist causing significant head trauma and did not remain at the scene," Astoria Police stated in a release.
Anyone traveling in the area of 11 W. Marine Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, who may have witnessed this crash, or who has information related to the crash is being asked to contact Astoria Police Detective A.J. Duryea at 503-325-4411 or by email at aduryea@astoria.or.us.
