City of Clatskanie Mayor

  • Jean Sampson 256
  • Bob Brajcich 466

City of Clatskanie Prohibits Psilocybin-Related Businesses Within Clatskanie For 2 Years

  • Yes 459
  • No 286

Columbia County Sheriff

  • Terry Massey Jr. 8,679
  • Brian Pixley 12,186

Columbia County Commissioner Position 2

  • Kellie Jo Smith 11,508
  • Kelly R Niles 6,108

City of St. Helens Mayor

  • Rick Scholl 3,720
  • Stephen R Topax 990

City of St. Helens City Council (Vote for 2)

  • Mark Gundersen 2,169
  • Michael Zienty 295
  • Brandon Sundeen 2,298
  • Jessie Lagers 567
  • Steve Toschi 1,643

City of St. Helens Prohibits Psilocybin-Related Businesses Within St. Helens For 2 Years

  • Yes 2,717
  • No 2,207

City of Scappooise Mayor

  • Joe Backus 1,432
  • Brandon Lesowske 882
