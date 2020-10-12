New Details posted at 11 a.m.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 599, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 37,467, as of Monday, Oct. 12.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (31), Linn (7), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (5), Washington (40), and Yamhill (19).
Previous Chief coverage posted at 6:15 a.m.
Columbia County COVID-19 cases have increased to 230, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Three cases were reported Sunday, Oct. 11 and two cased on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The OHA reports 337 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 37,255.
Statewide, the OHA reported two deaths on Oct. 10 and no COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 11. Oregon has a total death rate of 599 cases. The only pandemic-related death in Columbia County occurred in early August.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (37), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (11), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (5), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (50), Multnomah (78), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (62), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.