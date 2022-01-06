School districts in Clatskanie and Rainier are closely monitoring the rise in COVID-19 cases and making necessary health and safety adjustments to help students safely remain in in-person instruction at local schools.

Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director Ryan Tompkins issued an advisory to parents this week stating that the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) strongly recommends school districts pause extracurricular activities/athletics until the end of February.

“School districts can choose to continue the activities as long as they offer the same level of COVID precautions that are used in our schools,” Tompkins said. “We want to avoid pausing our activities if at all possible. Our number one goal however, is to keep our school doors open for instruction.”

Tompkins said Clatskanie School District, Clatskanie Elementary School and Clatskanie Middle/High School, have a variety of protocols that the district follows to keep students and staff safe that include:

Masking indoors when not eating

Temperature checks upon entering the building

Barriers in our cafeterias/commons when students are eating

Maintaining three feet of distance in classrooms and cafeterias

“In order to keep our extracurricular activities/athletics from pausing or not allowing spectators we must immediately implement our COVID safety protocols,” Tompkins said, listing the following.

Masking indoors at our events

Temperature checks when entering our buildings

We ask that you please eat in the commons/cafeteria if at all possible.

Separate yourself from people you do not socialize with.

Tompkins said following the guidelines will allow the schools to:

Have spectators to support our students at athletic events

Keep extracurricular activities/athletics

Keep students in school

Limit the need for quarantines

Tompkins said he is asking for students, parents and the community’s patience and support.

Rainier Schools

In a community letter sent out to parents, Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick laid out the obstacles Rainier School District 13 must surmount to keep extracurriculars open for students and implement a test-to-stay program, reducing quarantine for unvaccinated, asymptomatic students.

“At our December board meeting, I presented the test-to-stay program which would greatly decrease COVID-exposed students’ quarantine time,” his letter reads. “The challenge, however, is we are not authorized to implement this program until our district has higher compliance with the mask mandates set forth by the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor’s Office. None of us enjoy being required to wear face masks but encouraging others to be non-compliant (which some will propose to your student) will not improve the situation in which we find ourselves.”

According to Hattrick, despite being more than two years into the pandemic, teachers in the school district are having to constantly remind students to wear their masks correctly.

However, Hattrick said his district is not in favor of eliminating extracurriculars.

“We saw through the pandemic the negative impact that had on students,” he said.

School districts have local control up to a point, according to Hattrick. He said existing COVID-19 mitigations protocols have conjured up a lot of opposition, and in some cases, parents are placing blame on the school district.

“To attack the district or the school board, it’s almost misguided,” he said. “The mandates are from the OHA and the Governor’s Office. That’s really where the focus should be.”

School Health Advisory

In issuing the latest School Health Advisory, the OHA and the ODE state it is “the most critical and urgent issued to date” in an effort to prioritize the safety protocols needed to reliably return to full-time, in-person school for all students.

In part, the advisory reads:

As Oregon fully experiences the impacts of the Omicron variant over the next several weeks, student access to in-person instruction is under serious threat. While early data indicates that the Omicron variant may result in less severe disease than previous variants, it is increasingly clear that the Omicron variant spreads much more quickly and easily than all previous variants.

Layered mitigation safety protocols (including vaccinations, boosters, face coverings, physical distancing, ventilation, frequent handwashing) are more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic.

Based on the emerging experience of other countries, states and school districts, we expect rapid transmission of the Omicron variant in indoor settings in which people do not adhere with purpose and intention to masking requirements and other layered mitigation safety protocols.

Current modeling from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) shows that Oregon will likely experience a significant COVID-19 surge, driven by the Omicron variant, beginning in January and continuing through February. This surge is likely to be much steeper than the Delta variant surge we have experienced. We expect impacts on workforce stability in schools, hospitals, and other sectors. Hospitals may be impacted even more severely than they were in the fall.

Schools should consider implementing additional layers of protection such as increased airflow and circulation, implementing free COVID-19 testing programs, retraining staff on all protocols, and educating staff, students and families about COVID-19 symptoms.

Schools should work with health partners to offer vaccination clinics and encourage eligible students and staff to get their vaccinations and boosters. More information about vaccinations can be found at GetVaccinatedOregon.com.

Schools and other organizations should pause extracurricular activities or ensure they follow the same layered mitigation safety protocols practiced during the school day (use of face coverings, screening and diagnostic testing, encourage vaccination, frequent handwashing, etc.).

If schools and other organizations proceed with extracurricular activities, especially as these activities move indoors and individuals are unmasked, they should expect rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning due to isolation for those that contract COVID-19 and lengthy quarantines for those that come into close contact with infected individuals.

This risk should be clearly communicated to families participating in these extracurricular activities.

Schools should hold events (parent/family conferences, fundraisers, etc.) online, rather than in-person. If events are held in-person, make every effort to hold the events under covered areas outside, ensure all participants wear masks, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet between individuals from different households.

School Advisory for families and community members

If your child has COVID-19 symptoms, do not send them to school. Seek a COVID-19 test.

Get vaccinated now if you’re not. Vaccination remains the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19 and reduces spread of the disease. GetVaccinatedOregon.com.

Get boosted if you’re not. If you’re eligible for a booster, make your appointment today. Boosters provide an extra layer of protection needed to slow spread of the Omicron variant.

Families with school-age children and educators should limit gatherings and non-essential activities with people from other households to the extent possible throughout January and February. Before getting together with family, friends and loved ones, ask if attendees have received their COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, and consider postponing visits if many attendees are not up to date with recommended doses. If you are visiting people from another household, you should wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet, and keep activities outdoors as much as possible.