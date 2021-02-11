Declining COVID-19 case rates in Columbia County have allowed the county to move down to the ‘high risk’ category, which means limited in-person dining, along with other indoor activities, can return starting Friday, Feb. 12.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Feb. 9 that Columbia County, and nine other counties in the state, have moved from ‘extreme risk’ to ‘high risk.’
“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon,” Brown said. “This week we will see 10 counties move out of extreme risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we’ll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.”
County Commissioner Margaret Magruder applauded the work of individuals in the area in following health guidelines and keeping the rates low.
“We need to compliment everybody throughout the county for being diligent and staying healthy,” she said at a county meeting Feb. 10. “Hopefully we wont backslide.”
Backsliding would mean a rise in case rates and could potentially shift the county back up to ‘extreme risk’ at the next risk level assessment in two weeks, and close the restaurants and businesses allowed to reopen in ‘high risk.’
‘High risk’ restrictions
Columbia County had been at an ‘extreme risk’ since the framework was put into place at the start of December, which has limited certain business operations and capped gathering sizes at six. Transitioning to high risk will allow indoor dining and indoor entertainment to return at 25% capacity. It will also expand the number of people allowed to participate in outdoor events to 75, up from 50 allowed in extreme risk. This impacts K-12 sports and outdoor fitness classes.
Some restrictions will remain unchanged in the transition to high risk, however. Social and at-home gatherings inside are still capped at six people from a recommended limit of two households total and retail stores are still limited to operating at 50% capacity with curbside pick-up encouraged.
Local response
For Kim Rogers, owner of Colvins Pub in Clatskanie, the news was a welcome relief for him and his staff. With the history of closing and reopening with little notice, he hopes the numbers stay low enough to keep the county out of the extreme risk level.
“I hope we’ve learned out lesson and we can stay on the positive side,” he said. “I hope and pray that we all do our due diligence and keep this thing at bay so we can continue to get our profits.”
He said that some of his staff were “basically crying” when they heard that in-person dining would return to the restaurant. For servers and bartenders, tips from waiting tables have a major impact on income and in-person dining means more hours for staff.
Rogers plans to take advantage of every hour they are allowed to be open and will welcome in-person diners from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday when the new rules go into effect.
In Rainier, owner of Cornerstone Cafe Marc Overbay is similarly ready to reopen the dining area to customers. The restaurant is on the smaller side and Overbay expects that maybe about four tables will be available for diners.
“It’s not huge, but it’s good,” he said. “Just getting people back to work is all I’m concerned about.”
He said curbside has been tough for the business. In Rainier and other smaller, rural cities in Columbia County, food delivery apps aren’t as established and available as they are in larger metropolitan areas.
“We don’t have all the services as we would in the city,” he said. With Valentine’s Day this weekend, Overbay hopes people will enjoy a meal together at the cafe and try their lasagna special. But mostly, Overbay hopes that the business can stay open and case rates stay low.
Both Rogers and Overbay said they want to avoid having to close down again, and not reopen only close again in two weeks.
“I hope this is the end of it,” Overbay said. “If we can get through this hump I think we’ll be okay. If they continue this, it will not be okay.”
The metrics
The state’s risk level framework framework tracks each county’s COVID-19 case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period to determine what set of restrictions that county will follow to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There are four levels: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk.
Counties with over 200 new cases per 100,000 people reported over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of over 10% are considered at an extreme risk. To move to high risk, a county must report between 100 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of between 8-10%.
From Jan. 24-Feb. 6 there were 69 new cases reported, which equals a case rate of 130.8 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 4.2%.
The metrics follow a downward case trend in the county. In the previous two-week period, (Jan. 17-30) there were 74 new cases reported, which puts the county case rate at 140.3 per 100,000 people, and the test positivity rate was 4.7%.
For reference, the statewide case rate average during the same two-week period was 225.9 cases per 100,000 residents a 5.3% test positivity.
Case totals
Within Columbia County, there have been 1,145 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and 21 pandemic-related deaths as of Feb. 9. The county is no longer averaging 10-15 new daily cases, but instead around five.
The daily case rates have dropped statewide as well. The statewide daily case counts have been under 1,000 since Jan. 16, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
