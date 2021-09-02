This week, classes were to have been in session for the start of the new school year in the Clatskanie School District but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes are postponed until Sept. 13 and possibly longer.
“Due to an unprecedented number of COVID positive cases in our students and staff we are going to postpone school until September 13 and possibly the 20 depending on what is happening in our community,” Clatskanie School Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz writes in a message to the district staff, school board and area families.
Hurowitz did not immediately have a number of the students and staff who have the COVID-19 virus.
“Some are in quarantine and no one is hospitalized at this time,” she told The Chief, adding that said the district is reviewing options to safely open the schools and also provide additional learning opportunities other than in-person instruction.
“Our number one concern is for the health and safety of students and staff,” she said.
Hurowitz has also sent out a list of options for student learning during the postponement. See that list with this story at thechiefnews.com.
Health and safety steps
Hurowitz said the district expects $1.5 million in federal funding support for pandemic health and safety efforts at the schools.
“We have purchased 800 Chromebooks for students so far,” she said. “We have also purchased large television screens that can project up for in-class instruction and if we have kids learning from home.”
A percentage of the funding is to support unfinished learning, according to Hurowitz.
“We have three years to spend it, so we have hired two elementary teachers so that we can ensure that our classes are small and to get the foundation learning that the students need,” she said.
Two additional custodians and additional sanitizing equipment to sanitize classrooms and the school buildings have also been purchased by the district.
Rainier School District
Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said his district is receiving $1.8 million, which can be used to address learning loss as well as to address needs arising from the pandemic.
In July, the Rainier School District Board approved a complete technology upgrade which includes Chromebooks, televisions, telephones, and other necessary equipment.
“The Chromebooks will bring our district to a one-to-one ratio for high school and two students to everyone Chromebook at the elementary level,” Hattrick said. “Other technology will provide flexibility in teaching methods to ensure all students have access to high quality instruction.”
A new virtual learning platform is being established to provide learning options for Rainier students this school year, according to Hattrick. Additional staffing has also been approved to ensure those students who elect the virtual option will have staff support for feedback and grading.
“As with last year, we will continue to purchase PPE, cleaning and sanitation supplies, and other necessary health/safety items to ensure a safe return to in-person learning,” Hattrick said.
The Rainier School District is also sending out an enrollment survey for those families interested in remaining virtual for this school year.
