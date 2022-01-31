New details posted at 8 :30 a.m. Jan. 31
The Clatskanie wastewater plant discharges are back within permitted limits, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman. The repairs we conducted last week were successful.
"The city has removed water activity restrictions on the Clatskanie River near the plant and the boat ramps are back open," Hinkelman said.
Update posted at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, January 25
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said city employees are cleaning the clarifier "as we speak" and have returned the seal to its proper placement.
The final step, Hinkelman added, is to clean the clarifier and fill it back up before the wastewater treatment process can resume.
The cause of the sewer leakage was identified as debris at the bottom of the clarifier, created by an inflow of snow and rain, that compromised a seal.
Previous coverage posted Friday, January 21
Clatskanie city officials are urging residents and visitors to steer clear of the Clatskanie River, citing higher than normal levels of E. coli as a cause for concern.
Boat ramps and river access will be closed through the weekend as a result of the biohazard, which city officials anticipate will be addressed “early next week.”
A part malfunction is suspected to be the underlying cause of sewer leakage, said Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman.
The following is a press release from the City of Clatskanie.
The Clatskanie Sewer Plant has experienced a failure of its clarifier which is used to contain effluent during the treatment process. As a result of the failure, the plant is unable to properly treat the water causing the E. coli levels being discharged into the Clatskanie River to be above permitted levels.
Until the issue is resolved, the city in cooperation with the County, has closed the boat ramps at the Beaver Boat ramp site and at the Clatskanie City Park.
The city encourages people to stay out of the river and not conduct any water activities until the repairs have been completed, which is anticipated to be early next week (January 24 -26). The city recommends no water activities on the Clatskanie River near the plant.
DEQ is aware of the situation and has been advising the city. We will let the public know when the E. coli levels have returned to normal once the repair to the plant has been completed.
Hinkleman said the problem likely lies with the lower seal of the clarifier, a tank supporting wastewater filtration, adding that the part will have to be drained and inspected.
Draining the clarifier and inspecting the seal will be held off until Tuesday due to a need for dry weather conditions.
While the city carries out maintenance on the current wastewater treatment plant, Hinkelman said an upgrade is on its way.
The City of Clatskanie received a Community Block Development Grant of $720,000 to do the engineering and environmental assessment for a new plant, and an RFP is expected to go out "very soon," Hinkelman said, after which the surveying process is expected to take a few months.
The Oregon State Legislature allocated $10 million to the building of a new wastewater treatment facility in Clatskanie once assessments are completed.
Follow this developing story at thechiefonline.com and in Friday print editions of The Chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.