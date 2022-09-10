Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered that flags flying at half-staff at all public institutions throughout Oregon on Sunday, September 11 shall also honor Patriot Day.
“Twenty-one years later, September 11 remains a day we will never forget," Brown said. "In memory of those we lost, we recommit ourselves to building a just, equitable, and peaceful future. I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to reflect on that day, and to honor all those we lost, as well as the brave first responders and volunteers who saved lives."
In remembrance of those lost and to honor the first responders and families impacted by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the White House has called for a national moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House’s website.
September 11 Hometown Heroes of Columbia County 2nd Annual 9/11 Remembrance
8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Helens Centennial Flag and Fountain in the lower parking lot on the river side. The reading of the names starts at 8:46 a.m. Organizers invite anyone from the community to attend, and if you would like, assist in reading the names.
There will be roses and ribbons available for members of the public to place on the fence in remembrance. The remembrance display will remain in place until 7 p.m. for all to see.
For more information, call Vivan Rupe at 503-929-1523.
