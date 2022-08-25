The Clatskanie Arts Commission (CAC) presents Big Band in the Park Concert from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Labor Day, Sept. 5, in the Clatskanie City Park, 300 Park Street in Clatskanie.
This free concert will feature music by the North Coast Big Band from Astoria. Food items will be available for purchase beginning at 1 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Clatskanie Arts Commission.
In celebration of CAC’s Performing Arts Series, free cake will be served at intermission. This concert is sponsored by Donna Garlock,
Please bring your own chairs. Bleacher seating will also be available. Owners of vintage vehicles are encouraged to bring them for display on the grass behind the bleachers.
CAC’s 2022-23 Season
- 3 p.m. Sunday, October 9 Brownsmead Flats & Astoria Tuba Quartet
- 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 13 The Four C Notes (Music of the Four Seasons)
- 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4 Never Come Down (Bluegrass/Americana music)
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18 The Wardens – Canadian Park Rangers
- 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12 Pianist John Nilsen
- 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 Oregon Symphonic Band
All performances but the Oregon Symphonic Band will be held at the Birkenfeld Theatre, in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem, Clatskanie, Oregon. The OSB concert will be held at Clatskanie Middle/High School in the Donavon Wooley PAC.
Brochures and tickets for this year’s Performing Arts Series will be available at the park, online at clatskaniearts.org or by calling 503-728-3403. For more information about CAC performers visit, clatskaniearts.org.
