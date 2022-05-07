The following information is an additional response from Clatskanie Middle/High School Athletic Director / Dean of Students Ryan Tompkins concerning the CMHS girls basketball game and the following investigations of that game.
With the release of the OSAA probation letter to news outlets, there have been numerous follow-up questions that have been asked by our community in response to the events and how the investigation was conducted. As they should, our community is deeply in support of our girls and are wanting to know what was done on their behalf. I’d like to be as transparent as possible, but also continue to try to protect individual student and staff rights.
Background
On December 14, 2021, the De La Salle North Catholic Lady Knights played the Clatskanie Middle/High School Tigers in a varsity basketball contest in Clatskanie, OR. The game ended, when a physical altercation occurred between two players with 30 seconds remaining in the game. The officials ejected one of the players and ended the contest at that point (OSAA requires that any player ejected from a contest serve an additional one game suspension, as penalty).
Following the game, the De La Salle coaching staff brought a series of concerns to the attention of the Clatskanie School District Athletic Director. There were seven concerns in total, ranging from concerns about officials, excessive contact and use of an offensive and derogatory term. They felt that they had been sharing these concerns throughout the game, but no one was responding or addressing them appropriately.
That evening, a (now former) member of the De La Salle coaching staff posted some of these concerns (and some additional ones) on their personal Facebook page and identified the name and number of the Clatskanie student-athlete that they felt was responsible, which then went viral. Clatskanie’s athletic director reached out to De La Salle about concerns regarding individual students being identified on Facebook.
De La Salle dealt with the situation swiftly and appropriately. That day, that member of the De La Salle coaching staff filed a formal complaint with the OSAA against Clatskanie. An official statement was released by Clatskanie, noting that the complaint was under investigation.
The investigation
Administrators from both schools and the OSAA spent the week gathering information and investigating. Each of the concerns were identified and investigated by use of the game film, building security cameras/microphones, personal cell phone recordings and interviews of the concerned parties. All videos, notes, interviews, social media posts were shared between the OSAA/De La Salle/Clatskanie in full cooperation.
There was then a meeting held at De La Salle HS on Friday December 17 with representatives from the OSAA, De La Salle and Clatskanie. The progress of the investigation was shared between parties and additional information came to light. That additional information was then investigated by the schools and a follow up meeting was held on December 21st via Zoom.
After that meeting on December 21, it was determined that the information-gathering and discussions surrounding the topic had been sufficient and the next steps would be resolution/action steps.
Continued review
On December 22 (and again on January 5), the Clatskanie Athletic Director met, via phone call, with the Oregon Office of Civil Rights (OCR), to discuss the events of the evening and request advice from the state on the appropriate steps to take. Under the advice of the OCR, affirmative steps should be communicated to ensure that any future accusations of discrimination will be clearly dealt with.
The Clatskanie Athletic Director and Superintendent met with the OSAA director and an associate director on December 27, via Zoom to discuss the next steps. It was determined that the final investigation would need to be summarized and resolution/action steps be formulated.
Action steps
On January 13, the OSAA, De La Salle and Clatskanie met via Zoom. Clatskanie shared their investigative summary and action steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again (shared below). At this point there was disagreement between the parties about the final ruling and the OSAA was asked to generate their own findings. On January 25, a third-party investigator began their investigation. Access to all of the shared files were provided to the investigator and administrators and coaches were interviewed regarding the events of December 14.
OSAA ruling
On February 17, the parties involved were given the ruling by the OSAA (previously shared with the Chief), based upon the findings of their 3rd party investigator. Like the Clatskanie investigation, they did not definitively prove that the allegations occurred, but felt that “more likely than not” a single derogatory term may have been used. Clatskanie was not punished with suspension or forfeitures but placed on probation to motivate the school to not let this happen again. The terms of the probation laid out were the bulk of Clatskanie’s action steps that were previously shared on January 13.
Clatskanie requested a copy of the third party investigators report, to see the cause for the findings, but was declined as the report was private. Clatskanie immediately reached out to legal counsel to pursue an appeal. Clatskanie’s attorney was given access to read the third party investigator’s reports and on March 17, Clatskanie’s Athletic Director and Superintendent met via phone, with their legal team to receive a report. After reading the report from the investigator and the information included, Clatskanie’s attorney advised the school district to not appeal the probation and didn’t feel that the school district would win the appeal.
Clatskanie agreed to not pursue the appeal and reached out to De La Salle about releasing a public statement and the OSAA findings letter. On Tuesday April 19, the Athletic Directors were able to finalize a press release that was accurate from both perspectives and that was then shared on April 20 to news outlets that had been requesting the information.
Creating a clear path
The last four months have been spent working to not only defend our girls team and community, but to create a clear path so students can participate in activities without fear of being unsafe or harassed. In fact, following the contest on December 14, these policies were used multiple times at Clatskanie HS basketball games to stop basketball games where our students were being harassed by opposing spectators. In these incidents, the situation was handled appropriately, and the contests were completed.
We continue to maintain that there is no evidence that our staff, students or spectators participated in racially motivated actions or speech towards our opponents. We also recognize the need for our school, state and opponents to have safeguards to prevent these types of events in the future.
Ryan Tompkins is the Clatskanie Middle High School Athletic Director and Dean of Students. He may be reached at 503-728-2146.
