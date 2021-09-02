COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to surge in Columbia County and across Oregon.
The COVID-19 patients, the majority of which are unvaccinated, are causing a severe strain on the state’s hospitals.
Oregon’s 3,086th COVID-19 associated death is a 55-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 19, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, issued Aug. 25, showed continued increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 14,800 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 22. That represents a 16% increase over the previous week.
There were 601 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 546 last week. That marked the seventh consecutive week of increases.
There were 87 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 46 reported the previous week.
Legacy Health has paused all non-urgent surgical procedures for a period of two weeks to create bed capacity inside our hospitals for critically ill patients. Legacy officials said they will continue to assess and modify scheduled procedures throughout the organization to ensure they have the right resources available to care for the needs of the communities. Legacy has a clinic at 475 S. Columbia River Highway in St. Helens.
The Chief has been keeping in close touch throughout the pandemic with Columbia County Public Health Director Michal Paul to help provide our readers with critical information about the health and safety of our community. The following are our latest inquiries for his insight and Paul’s responses.
The Chief: Despite the state and county efforts to get people vaccinated, we continue to see low vaccination rates at various points across Columbia County. Why is that?
Michael Paul: Community members have likely heard a wide variety of information (both accurate and inaccurate) regarding the COVID-19 vaccine over the course of this pandemic so we can’t point to a single reason, and it is detrimental to make assumptions about the factors people are using to make health decisions. The reality is that nuanced and thoughtful conversations between patients and health care providers are the most effective tool right now.
The traditional health care setting is designed to create privacy for patients and providers to have safe conversations, and this allows health care providers to initiate discussions about vaccination, and uncover information a patient is using to make health decisions. Providers have an opportunity to really understand a patient’s source of information, motivations and perceptions of risk.
The Chief: Briefly, tell us how the Delta variant is able to spread so quickly and what it does that could lead to death.
Paul: People who are infected with the Delta variant have more copies of the virus in their respiratory tracts than those infected with the original strain. There is also evidence that people who are infected can transmit the virus earlier in the course of their illness and before they are symptomatic and aware of the infection.
The Chief: Given the sharp COVID-19 case jumps and hospitalizations over the past few weeks, are you worried that we are reaching a point were businesses and schools will be forced to close down again, this time to slow the spread of the Delta variant?
Paul: Additional measures beyond promoting vaccination and wearing masks are a last resort because they have other detrimental side effects. Health care system capacity is the main reason to trigger additional measures; specifically, staff capacity. There are ways to add and manage hospital bed capacity, but you still need health care workers to staff alternative care sites. There are currently over 900 patients hospitalized with COVID in Oregon; it’s is an all-time high and well beyond 400, which is the mark the state was previously using to trigger the extreme risk measures.
We don’t have a hospital in Columbia County so we have to closely review regional health care capacity and listen to what regional health care leaders report. Currently, regional leaders are warning us that the recent flood of COVID patients is straining the workforce and it reduces their ability to provide quality non-COVID care. The concern is shared by health care leaders in all of the counties surrounding Columbia, including Cowlitz, Clatsop, Clark, Multnomah and Washington.
The Chief: From your insight, what are people’s fear about this latest pandemic surge?
Paul: There’s a wide range of legitimate fears that stem from social, physical and economic factors. As it pertains to our health, we can control and address some of the fear by taking action to make a health care appointment we have been postponing, whether it be a vaccination, a dental checkup or counseling. When it comes to the fear of being infected, vaccinated individuals might find comfort in reading the Oregon Health Authority Breakthrough Infection Report.
According to the report released on 8/19, cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated Oregonians than in vaccinated Oregonians. During August 1-14, there were 20,701 cases of COVID-19. 17,719 (85.6%) were unvaccinated and 2982 (14.4%) were vaccine breakthrough cases. Second, the report finds that Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death. Relatively few breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and even fewer have died; to date, 5.8% of all known breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and only 0.8% have died.
The Chief: We understand that the CDC is recommending COVID-19 booster vaccinations and the White House was to announce that the boosters could be available in September. When and where would the booster shots be available in Columbia County, who would likely get the booster shots first and why, and would the shots be free?
Paul: The county is planning for booster shots in the coming months, and we will need all of the COVID-19 vaccine providers in our county to help administer doses, including clinics, pharmacies, school-based health centers and EMS providers. However, we ask for patience from the public because the Oregon Health Authority has not yet issued guidance to vaccine providers.
At this time, public health and medical experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a media statement related to COVID-19 booster shots for the mRNA vaccines, but before any booster shots are distributed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must first review the safety and effectiveness of administering booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will then review the FDA’s evaluation.
Once the FDA and ACIP complete their reviews, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will assess the recommendation. Last, the OHA will establish state guidance for booster shots in Oregon.
The Chief: What is it that you believe is most important for our community to understand about this health crisis?
Paul: Thank you for the opportunity to respond to this question. I ask people to consider why the governmental response has been different for SARS-CoV-2. It’s certainly not the case that public health officials think suicide, heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s, substance use and accidents are less important. Rather, SARS-CoV-2 requires a different governmental response because it is an airborne infectious disease that has the potential to rapidly lead to enough cases of moderate and severe disease to overwhelm health systems.
It is the only leading cause of death, aside from flu, that is an infectious disease, and compared with recent flu strains, SARS-CoV-2 is more contagious, it causes more serious illnesses and more hospitalizations and deaths in healthy people, and we’re still learning about post-COVID conditions and multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS).
As we’ve seen five times in Oregon now, too many new cases in a short timeframe strains our ability to provide hospital level of care to COVID and non-COVID patients. Health care systems and workers have done a tremendous job of pivoting to address COVID, but it’s important for the public to know that there is breaking point, and too many COVID cases could mean the systems cannot guarantee the highest quality of care.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available at regional pharmacies and health centers. COVID-19 testing is available at most regional pharmacies.
