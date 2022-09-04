Clatskanie Middle/High School students get one more day before classes start for the new school year ahead.
Major renovations at the school building have forced a change in the first day of classes.
"Due to construction at Clatskanie Middle High School, we need to push back our start date to September 8." Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said. "We want our school ready to welcome our students in their new environment. We are looking forward to seeing all of our students."
Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the elementary school students.
Over the summer, voter-approved building renovations were developed. At Clatskanie Middle/High School, a new, brighter, more convenient front entrance has been installed with additional security.
“What’s been done at the school is beautiful,” Hurowitz said. “We have windows across the front. We have a secure entry and the flooring upstairs of the high school has been replaced.”
Over the next several months, the middle school will become separated to the first floor of the high school. This year, the middle school classes will be conducted on the second floor of the building. Due to the national supply chain disruptions, student lockers have yet to be installed on the second floor for the middle school students
“So, the middle school students will have to carry their backpacks from class to class,” Hurowitz said.
Renovations to the district school building restrooms will be conducted during the holiday breaks this year, according to Hurowitz.
“We’ll still have boys and girls restrooms, but we are making completely enclosed stalls for student privacy,” she said. “We just want kids to feel safe and to have privacy.”
COVID-19 protocols
Hurowitz said the Clatskanie School District is also providing individual student testing as each student enters the school buildings.
“We will have staff there with portable and very quick temperature checks at both the high school and the elementary school,” she said. “Basically, also an eyeball check for any sickness symptoms. We are asking families not to send their children to school sick.
Face coverings also are permitted at the schools.
“We are encouraging students and our staff that if they are more comfortable wearing a mask, to wear the mask,” she said.
The district is continuing its distant learning, offering home school for families who wish to continue homeschool and online options for families who wish to continue online options.
This new school year, Clatskanie Middle School students will be offered Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID). AVID provides scaffolded support that educators and students need to encourage college and career readiness and success, according to AVID.com.
“We are really excited about AVID,“ Hurowitz said. “That will give students the tools to be successful into high school.”
Transitioning
Hurowitz said the district staff is working to transition back to a somewhat normal school year by offering greater support to students.
“Our children have been sitting in front of screens for almost two years, and we have noticed that some of the social and emotional needs have not been met or addressed during the pandemic,” she said. “Even last year, with kids being back in school, we’ve noticed there are issues, and we have concerns about students interacting with each other, so we are providing a lot of support for our students.”
Hurowitz said the support effort is centered on building relationships, and supporting kids building relationships with each other, and with adults in the school buildings.
“We believe this school year will be a lot better,” she said.
Budget challenges ahead
According to the latest estimate, the Clatskanie School District student population has dropped by approximately 40 students.
“We have experienced a decline in enrollment, and we are at 680 students this year, and we normally have about 720 students at the beginning of school,” Hurowitz said. “We know that schools across the nation have experienced similar student enrollment declines and we are sure why. Whether kids are continuing homeschooling, whether they are working, we don’t know.”
Hurowitz said the district staff is reaching out to student families that have not shown up to school,” she said. “We are trying to find out where they are, what they are doing and how we can support kids to finish school. We are working really hard on that.”
Because financial aid from the State of Oregon is based on student population, Hurowitz said the student population decline will be a challenge.
“Those 40 students that we are missing amounts to over $360,000 annually (in state financial support). It is a huge hit,” she said. “This year we are safe (from budget reductions).”
Hurowitz said the coming months will be financially challenging for Clatskanie and all schools across the state.
“When the new legislative session begins, we are going to have to work really hard to get adequate school funding,” she said.
Follow the new school year with frequent reports and features at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
