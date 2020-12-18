Friends, family and community members who knew Amber King will gather this evening for a memorial walk-thru at the Rainier School District track.
The 19-year-old died Dec.1 from complications from undiagnosed diabetes. In the wake of this loss, there will be a socially distanced, masked event outdoors at the track from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
There will be a canopy in front of the stadium to leave photos, flowers or other tokens. Due to the pandemic-related restrictions, participation is limited to 150 people at a time. Guests are asked to wait in their cars if there are more than 150 on the track.
