Memorial Day will see Clatskanie honoring veterans and the community with a breakfast at the American Legion Hall and later, a ceremony at Copes Park.
The breakfast is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the tribute at the Clatskanie Veterans Memorial is set for 11 a.m. Memorial Day, Monday May 30.
Small American flags grace Highway 30 running through the city, placed by students from Piercing Arrow Private School. The students also have carefully placed the flags and gold boots at the Clatskanie Veterans Memorial in Copes Park.
“We will read two columns, 54 names, of veterans who joined the service in Clatskanie or ones that moved here and have passed away here,” Organizer Jerry Simmons said. “We have not been able to read the names over the past two years due to the pandemic.”
Simmons said the ceremony is an important community connection.
“It remembers the sacrifices that our citizens and our veterans have made,” he said. "They have done an awful lot for this country.”
