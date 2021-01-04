Friends and family are marking the 10th anniversary of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter's death with a virtual candlelight ceremony.
Painter was shot and killed Jan. 5, 2011 while on duty in Rainier.
Painter's daughter Amy has posted the following message in a Facebook post:
This is the 10th anniversary of missing our hero. We really wanted to do something special but with Covid restrictions that isn’t possible, so let’s do it virtually! Please light a candle or do something in remembrance of Ralph and take a photo and share it here. If you have a specific memory of Ralph, we’d love for you to post it here!
