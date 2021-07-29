Governor Kate Brown today directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule to require masks indoors for K-12 schools statewide for the 2021-22 school year.
The governor said the rule is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recently updated guidance, and based on the latest science on the spread of the Delta variant.
“The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious,” Brown said. “My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best.
“In the meantime, as we ask Oregonians statewide to mask up in public indoor spaces, we will continue working hard to vaccinate more people so we can finally beat this virus once and for all. Vaccines remain the most effective and best way to protect ourselves and our families.”
School districts in Columbia County have yet to make official decisions about indoor mask wearing for the new school year. Earlier this week, The Chief reached out to Clatskanie and Rainier district administrators about the possibility of the mask requirement.
"We have not made any changes to our mask decision that the Board adopted on July 14, Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz told The Chief. "We are waiting for the information and recommendations as well as recommendations from the Columbia County Health Department. We are in wait and see mode."
Rainier School District Superintendent Joesph Hattrick said the Rainier School District is planning for a return to in-person while remaining responsive to the Oregon Department of Educations Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance. Additionally, the Oregon Health Authority will continue to provide resources for schools, families, and students.
"During our board meeting on Monday it was discussed that we would strongly advise individuals on campus to wear masks, though not require it," Hattrick said "We are in the process of evaluating that information and discussing with stakeholders to make the most responsible and responsive decision possible. As our leadership team returns on Monday we will also be discussing reopening strategies and making that information available as soon as we have it. Unfortunately, with the CDC's announcement comes a snowball effect and are awaiting additional guidance from the state and ODE and will continue to keep families informed when changes impact their students."
St. Helens School District spokesperson Stacey Mendoz told The Chief:
"We know that families have unanswered questions regarding mask mandates and social distancing," Mendoza said. "As a district, we are reviewing the latest recommendations from the CDC and ODE, as well as working closely with local health officials and our school board to determine what is best for our students, staff, and community. We will share more details about health and safety protocols as we get closer to the start of school."
Follow this developing story here online and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
