Law enforcement agents are searching for Kevin Reynolds, a wanted 'armed and dangerous' felon in the Rainier area.
Reynolds is believed to be in the Heath Road and Old Rainier Highway area of Rainier. According to a Columbia County Facebook post, Reynolds is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Residents in the area are asked to secure their homes and stay inside. If you spot Reynolds, call 9-1-1.
As of 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Reynolds was not in custody.
