Volunteers spent time this week cleaning up he Murry Hill Cemetery.
According to a Clatskanie Community Facebook post, Kenny Houle, Chris Merriman, Gabriel Shefstad, Phil Hazen, Cyndi Warren, Willie Strueloff, and Jim Hogan worked together mowing, weeding and cleaning up the Clatskanie area Cemetery.
