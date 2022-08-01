Life in Clatskanie The Chief Aug 1, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grazing in the shade behind The Castle Sunday evening were this blacktail doe and her triplet fawns. Blacktail doe and her triplet fawns. Courtesy from Deborah Hazen Thanks to Deborah Hazen for submitting the photo. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Online Poll Do you believe that Columbia County should have a hospital? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 7-29-22 View our 7-29-22 E-Edition right here! Latest Chief E-Edition TCC E-Edition for 7-29-22 Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles News Cooling Down: Heatwave eases in Columbia County News Cop Dogs: K9 Bravo readies for action, K9 Lars retires +2 News Renovations: Rainier schools add new equity bathroms, other building improvements News Watch the replay of the July 29th Oregon Gubernatorial Debate here MORE Latest News +23 News Community Calendar: Here's What's Happening News Life in Clatskanie News Employment Department Audit: Avalanche of issues causes benefit breakdown News Traveling Safely on Foot: New research shows road treatments could help elderly × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here ** View the Community Calendar ** MORE Featured Classified Ads Advertising and Marketing Representative - St Helens OR Reporter St Helens, OR Bulletin Trending This Week Articles ArticlesNew Librarian: Rainier hires R. Allen SniderBack Together Again: 60-Year ReunionPolice Chase: 1 person arrested after pursuit from St. Helens to RainierRenovations: Rainier schools add new equity bathroms, other building improvementsMost Viewed / Photos- Building Improvements: Clatskanie schools see major renovationsCurrent E EditionWatch the replay of the July 29th Oregon Gubernatorial Debate hereSPECIAL REPORT / Behind the CHD: Pressure mounts, project scrappedElection 2022: The race for Oregon GovernorCoast Guard Sector Columbia River: “Guardians of the Pacific Northwest” Featured Articles Cooling Down: Heatwave eases in Columbia County Cop Dogs: K9 Bravo readies for action, K9 Lars retires +2 Renovations: Rainier schools add new equity bathroms, other building improvements Watch the replay of the July 29th Oregon Gubernatorial Debate here 2022 Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard MORE Latest News +23 News Community Calendar: Here's What's Happening News Life in Clatskanie News Employment Department Audit: Avalanche of issues causes benefit breakdown News Traveling Safely on Foot: New research shows road treatments could help elderly News Column: Emerald Ash Borer and Columbia County Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here * View the Community Calendar * Trending This Week Articles ArticlesNew Librarian: Rainier hires R. Allen SniderBack Together Again: 60-Year ReunionPolice Chase: 1 person arrested after pursuit from St. Helens to RainierRenovations: Rainier schools add new equity bathroms, other building improvementsMost Viewed / Photos- Building Improvements: Clatskanie schools see major renovationsCurrent E EditionWatch the replay of the July 29th Oregon Gubernatorial Debate hereSPECIAL REPORT / Behind the CHD: Pressure mounts, project scrappedElection 2022: The race for Oregon GovernorCoast Guard Sector Columbia River: “Guardians of the Pacific Northwest” Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $30.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.