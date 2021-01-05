Oregon State Police (OSP) have released new details in the agency’s investigation of the human remains of a child discovered in rural Lincoln County on Dec. 10
OSP released what the agency called an approximation sketch of the child on Monday. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of the child.
On Dec. 10, investigators were summoned to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Otis for a death investigation. At the location, investigators found the remains of a female child in a heavily wooded area. Due to the terrain OSP detectives were assisted by Lincoln County search and rescue members.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimates the deceased’s age to be 6.5 to 10 years old. She is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and had long hair that is dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined, but DNA analysis is not complete, OSP said.
Due to the condition of the remains, investigators believe the child had likely been deceased for at least 30 days before she was discovered. Detectives have not released details about the cause or the manner of the child’s death.
If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
