A new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) finds a significant upward trend in fireworks-related injuries.
Between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks climbed 25% in the U.S., according to CPSC estimates. Last year, at least nine people died, and an estimated 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.
“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said. “CPSC’s Office of Compliance and Field Operations continues to work closely with other federal agencies to prevent the sale of illegal consumer fireworks.”
CPSC’s report shows:
Of the nine U.S. deaths, six were associated with firework misuse, one death was associated with a mortar launch malfunction, and two incidents were associated with unknown circumstances.
There were an estimated 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries involving fireworks in 2021—down from the spike (15,600) experienced in 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many public displays were cancelled.
An estimated 8,500 fireworks-related injuries (or 74 percent of the total estimated fireworks-related injuries in 2021) occurred during the 1-month special study period between June 18 and July 18 last year.
Young adults 20 to 24 years of age had the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated, fireworks-related injuries in 2021.
In 2021, there were an estimated 1,500 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 1,100 involving sparklers.
In 2021, the parts of the body most often injured by fireworks were hands and fingers (an estimated 31 percent of injuries) along with head, face, and ears (an estimated 21 percent).
About 32 percent of the emergency department-treated fireworks-related injuries in 2021 were for burns.
In 2021, approximately 31 percent of selected and tested fireworks products were found to contain noncompliant components, including fuse violations, the presence of prohibited chemicals and pyrotechnic materials overload.
The Chief has reached out to The Oregon Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) Public Affairs Director Alison Green for insight into Oregon’s fireworks rules for safety.
The Chief: Specifically, what are the rules in Oregon about the rules of illegal fireworks. What is legal. What isn’t? And why are these rules in place?
Alison Green: There are certain fireworks that are illegal in Oregon for private individuals. (See the attached infographic examples). Oregon law prohibits the possession, use or sale of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground without a permit issued by the OSFM. Fireworks commonly called bottle rockets, Roman candles, and firecrackers are illegal in Oregon without a permit.
This is to prevent fires and injuries to folks during the 4th of July holiday.
The Chief: What are the penalties that someone possessing illegal fireworks in Oregon face?
Green: Officials (law enforcement) may seize illegal fireworks and charge offenders with a class B misdemeanor which could result in a fine of up to $2,500. Those who misuse fireworks or allow fireworks to cause damage are liable and may be required to pay fire suppression costs or other damages. Parents are also liable for fireworks damage caused by their children.
The Chief: What are the life and safety concerns the State Fire Marshal has about the use of illegal fireworks in Oregon?
Green: Even legal fireworks carry an inherent life safety concern. We ask that folks are safe by following the 4 Bs of safe fireworks use:
• Be prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket.
• Be safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks. Never use fireworks near or on dry grass or vegetation.
• Be responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Please wait 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal.
• Be aware: Use only legal fireworks in legal places.
Illegal fireworks that fly into the air, explode, or travel more than 12-feet horizontally on the ground amplify the risk of legal fireworks to life safety. (See the infographic attached illustrating the percentage of burns from fireworks).
The Chief: How are the laws and regulations about illegal fireworks in Oregon enforced?
Green: Law enforcement (local, county, and state) enforces illegal fireworks laws. There are additional regulations on federal public lands and state parks. Our agency oversees the sale of legal fireworks by retailers and issue permits for professional firework displays.
