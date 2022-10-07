Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 9 in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
"Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved ones so they can protect our land, our homes, and our communities,” said Governor Brown. "The brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice will be remembered for their bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire. We remember firefighters like Logan Taylor, who died in August while battling the Rum Creek Fire. The outpouring of community support we saw for Logan’s friends and family was truly inspirational. As we honor the legacies of all those who have given their lives in service to their fellow Oregonians, Dan and I think of their families, friends, and fellow firefighters and extend our gratitude to them for their service."
The following is information from National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Fire Hero Families, from Alaska to the U.S. Virgin Islands, will attend the 41st Annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, MD, October 8-9.
This national tribute honors the 148 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and several who died in previous years. Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
The NFFF recognizes family members and fellow firefighters as survivors, offering support to both. The weekend is a time for sharing, healing, and commemorating each firefighter's commitment to public duty.
On Saturday, October 8, the families of America's fallen firefighters will gather for an emotional Candlelight Service. As part of the ceremony, returning survivors share the light from the Remembrance Candle, a symbol of the hope and enduring friendship shared by all who have lost a firefighter.
Sunday morning, October 9, Fire Hero Families participate in the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, where the nation expresses its gratitude for the service of their loved one. The. NFFF presents each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, a badge, and a rose.
