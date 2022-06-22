The public is invited to enter the Pie in the Park Baking Contest Saturday, June 25, as part of the annual Clatskanie Heritage Days.
Pies entered in the contest will be judged in the following categories:
Adult Categories
- Fruit holiday specialty
- Savory
- Dietary specialty
Kids Categories
- Fruit and holiday specialty
Entries should be brought to the Snack Shack in the Clatskanie City Park between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Slices of pie will be sold during the car show Saturday with proceeds benefiting Clatskanie Chapter T P.E.O. scholarship programs.
The Clatskanie Heritage Days is a community celebration offering a variety of events. See more at www.facebook.com/clatskanieheritagedays/
