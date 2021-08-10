The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for many parts of Oregon, including our region, from August 10-14.
The forecast calls for dangerously hot conditions with triple-digit temperatures and minimal overnight cooling possible throughout the state.
Temperatures in Columbia County are expected to reach 101 by Wednesday, 108 on Thursday and 105 degrees by Friday, with cooling to the mid 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.
State of emergency declared
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today declared a state of emergency in Oregon to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures.
The emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and Tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents. Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.
"Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," Brown said. "I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones."
Brown has directed the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures. She has also directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.
According to a release from Brown's office, heat-related illnesses are preventable — all Oregonians are encouraged to learn the symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses. Oregonians who do not have air conditioning in their homes are strongly encouraged to make a plan today to find a cool location they can access during the heat wave.
All Oregonians are asked to check in on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.
Safety message
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) urge the public to take proactive actions to help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses that can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
These lead agencies officials said they continue to coordinate statewide needs and resources and assess impacts to meet the needs of Oregonians. They are collectively sharing and amplifying heat-related messages to the public, encouraging Oregonians to stay safe and drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, take advantage of cooling centers, remain out of the sun, and check in on neighbors, friends and loved ones.
“We know excessive heat conditions can be extremely dangerous and must be taken seriously,” OEM Director Andrew Phelps said. “We are asking Oregonians to pull together and prepare for the inevitable effects of high temperatures. Take time now to make a plan to stay cool as temperatures rise – make sure your plan includes connecting with friends, family or neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat and offering to help them access the resources they need. The simplest act to help can save lives”
ODHS encourages people who need relief from the high temperatures to connect with 211 for information on cooling center locations, hours and transportation to the centers. Dial 211 and wait for the prompt to find hot weather-related resources, including a list of cooling centers by county.
The 211 service will keep its prompt operating 24/7 for the rest of summer. Cooling center information is also available at 211info.org.
Stay informed
Oregonians should stay informed about the heat index and conditions when planning activities and find ways to stay cool and hydrated. The heat index measures how hot it feels outside when factoring in humidity with the actual air temperature. Individuals should also learn how to prevent, recognize and treat heat-related illnesses.
OHA officials said they provides several easily accessible resources for the public, local health departments and other organizations to assist ongoing outreach efforts to those most vulnerable to extreme heat events.
The agency urges people to contact their primary care provider or visit an urgent care facility if they begin to experience heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, heat rash or other non-emergent medical care needs.
Who is at most risk?
People over the age of 65 and those with a chronic medical condition, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer or kidney disease, may be less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature, according to health officials. Also, they may be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat.
People in this category should be closely monitored to make sure they’re drinking enough water, have access to air conditioning and know how to keep cool. Those who exercise in extreme heat or work outdoors are more likely to become dehydrated and get heat-related illnesses and should pay particular attention to staying as cool and hydrated as possible.
This alert follows an historic heat wave in Oregon in late June in which 116 people, including an elderly Columbia County woman, lost their lives in heat-related deaths.
For more information, visit:
- Preventing Heat-related Illnesses (OHA): https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForExtremeHeat.aspx
- Extreme Heat (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html
- Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat-related Illness (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html
