Columbia County has issued a hot weather advisory detailing local cooling centers.
See the attached for a cooling center near you.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerously high temperatures are expected for the next few days, peaking on Friday with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees.
This extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in Oregon to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) urge the public to take proactive actions to help reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses that can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Safety Advisory
Take extra precautions before working or spending time outside. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Be aware of your surroundings. Harmful algae blooms can increase in bodies of water during hot weather, especially when the water levels are low.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.
For more information, visit:
- Preventing Heat-related Illnesses (OHA): https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForExtremeHeat.aspx
- Extreme Heat (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html
- Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat-related Illness (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html
If you need more information about cooling centers in your area, call 211 or Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247; or visit the Columbia County Public Health Website at https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/PublicHealth/hot-weather-and-extreme-heat.
