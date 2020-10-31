Public health officials locally, statewide and nationally are urging people to reconsider traditional Halloween celebrations and instead re-imagine ways to safely enjoy the holiday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) categorized events by risk.

Low risk activities include online parties and costume contests, online movie watching parties, decorating at home, touring local Halloween yard displays with household members, carving pumpkins with household members, scavenger hunts for children to complete.

Moderate risk activities include visiting pumpkin patches or orchards wearing face coverings, having an outdoor movie night with people outside the household wearing face coverings, open-air haunted walks with distancing and face coverings.

High risk activities, which the OHA advises against, include both indoor and outdoor Halloween gatherings and parties; carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted houses; trick or treating; indoor haunted houses; tractor rides with members outside of the household.

The OHA also advised that traditional Halloween masks do not adequately prevent the spread of germs, and that cloth facial covering should still be used.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is discouraging traditional Halloween and Thanksgiving activities to help minimize the spread of the virus.

There are several factors that contribute to the risk of getting infected or infecting others with the virus that causes COVID-19 at a holiday celebration, according to the CDC. In combination, these factors will create various amounts of risk, so it is important to consider them individually and together:

Community levels of COVID-19 – Higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the gathering location, as well as where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees. Family and friends should consider the number and rate of COVID-19 cases in their community and in the community where they plan to celebrate when considering whether to host or attend a holiday celebration. Information on the number of cases in an area can be found on the area’s health department website.

The location of the gathering – Indoor gatherings generally pose more risk than outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation, such as those with open windows or doors.

The duration of the gathering – Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings.

The number of people at the gathering – Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people. CDC does not have a limit or recommend a specific number of attendees for gatherings. The size of a holiday gathering should be determined based on the ability to reduce or limit contact between attendees, the risk of spread between attendees, and state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations.

The locations attendees are traveling from – Gatherings with attendees who are traveling from different places pose a higher risk than gatherings with attendees who live in the same area. Higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the gathering location, or where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees.

The behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering – Gatherings with attendees who are not adhering to social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask wearing, hand washing, and other prevention behaviors pose more risk than gatherings with attendees who are engaging in these preventative behaviors.

The behaviors of attendees during the gathering – Gatherings with more preventive measures, such as mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing, in place pose less risk than gatherings where fewer or no preventive measures are being implemented.

The following are local Halloween events planned with health and safety guidelines.

October 31

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Halloween Drive-Through Boo Trick-or-Treat from Your Vehicle

1-4 p.m. Oct. 31

St. Helens Recreation Center

1810 Old Portland Rd.

St Helens

503-366-8208

Pre-Registration Required

This family-friendly experience is designed to allow you to celebrate al the booths, tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your car.

The event is free but pre-registration is required. Registrations are for for 30-minute time blocks for a limited number of vehicles. No buses. Event organizers ask that you please arrive at your registered time. Please register online using the link below. You will be asked to choose the time slot you can attend to help the event run smoothly.

Visit this link to register: https://sthelens.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Ghoulish Grab 'n Go at the Columbia County Sheriff's Office located at 901 Port Ave in St. Helens on Halloween. Celebrate a safe Halloween this year and come by to grab some candy. For more information, call 503-366-4611.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Scappoose Police Department Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating at the Scappoose Police Department, 33568 E Columbia Ave, Scappoose. Police said they will take precautions to keep everyone safe.