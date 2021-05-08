Owing to continuing Covid-19 restrictions, the local Clatsop County Master Gardener Association’s Spring Plant Sale — a much anticipated event held annually at the County Fairgrounds — this year goes online.
The Master Gardeners have opened a virtual plant store on their website, www.clatsopmastergardeners.org, where from now through May 20 the usual extensive variety of tomatoes, herbs, and other vegetables can be purchased online.
All of the plants for sale are organic and have been selected by the Master Gardeners for their suitability to the Pacific Northwest and our coastal region. Plants purchased at the online store will be available for pick-up on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Fernhill Holly Farms, 92668 Fern Hill Road, in Astoria.
Master Gardeners will be on hand to deliver orders curbside, maintaining all recommended protections in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. A map with driving instructions to Fernhill Holly Farms is available at the website.
