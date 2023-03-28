Today, in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation ordering the lowering of flags to half-staff, Governor Tina Kotek ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset March 31 to honor the survivors and victims of the horrific act of violence that occurred on March 27 at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Governor Kotek issued the following statement about the tragedy:
“I send my deepest condolences to the victims and families impacted by this senseless act of violence at the Covenant School in Nashville. All students and faculty deserve to be safe and feel safe at school. We must do everything in our power to prevent these senseless acts of violence.”
