Residents in and around Clatskanie are being alerted about fire training that is scheduled this Saturday, May 21.
From approximately 8 am to 5 pm the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD) will be hosting a live fire training exercise at 75844 Lost Creek Road, near the intersection of Lost Creek Road and Highway 30.
This exercise may produce a large amount of smoke in the area.
Traffic on Lost Creek Road will be moderately impacted during the exercise and mild impact may occur on Highway 30. Emergency vehicles will be moving on and parking near the roadway of this area on Lost Creek Road.
"We ask that those traveling in the area use caution during the training exercise," Clatskanie RFPD Training Officer Gabriel Wiggins said. "This training is important for our firefighters to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.
If you have any questions, contact Wggins at 503-728-2025 or by email at gwiggins@clatskaniefire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.