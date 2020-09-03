With the continued dry conditions, hot temperatures and winds, the wildfire danger in our area is increasing.
The following advisory is from Oregon Department of Forestry.
While the change of the seasons is upon us, the forest remains very dry due to less than an inch of rain in the last month.
As of September 3, local fire officials have increased the fire danger level to HIGH. This will remain in effect until a change in the weather reduces the chance of a wildfire occurring.
Oregon Department of Forestry – Astoria District wants to remind all recreationists to be careful in the local forests. The Astoria District is in regulated use, meaning that the public is also restricted on allowable activities on forest lands.
On private lands under the protection of the Oregon Dept. of Forestry:
- Non- industrial chain saw use is allowed before 1 pm and after 8 pm.
- Motor vehicles are allowed on improved roads, each vehicle not on paved road must carry a shovel and 2.5 lb. ABC extinguisher or one gallon of water.
- Campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire pits at the following locations: Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground, Gnat Creek Campground, Northrup Creek Horse Camp and Beaver Eddy dispersed sites in Clatsop County. For other campgrounds, check with the corresponding ODF office.
- Motorcycles and ATVs must have a 2.5 lb. ABC extinguisher or better and can only operate on improved roads or designated trails.
The latest information about closures for the Astoria District will be updated on the Woodcutting Information message line at 503-325-7215.
