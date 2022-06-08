El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant in Rainier is helping local families celebrate their favorite father figure this year.
The restaurant's social media page is encouraging followers to post their most memorable story about the father figure in their life.
Here is the link with additional details. https://www.facebook.com/ElTapatioRanier/photos/a.495705452187/10160168203182188
The Chief will follow the postings. We hope to present a sampling of what comments are shared with the restaurant in the June 17th print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.