Astoria Police are seeking help in identifying the driver in a fatal hit and run traffic crash.
Astoria Police responded to a report of a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 11 W. Marine Drive at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29.
The cyclist was deceased upon the officers arrival, according to investigators. The identity of the victim had not been released as of early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing and is being led by the Astoria Police Department with the assistance of the Clatsop County Major Crimes Team.
"Currently it is believed that a vehicle traveling east bound in the lane closest to the curb struck the cyclist causing significant head trauma and did not remain at the scene," Astoria Police stated in a release.
Anyone traveling in the area of 11 W. Marine Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, who may have witnessed this crash, or who has information related to the crash is being asked to contact Astoria Police Detective A.J. Duryea at 503-325-4411 or by email at aduryea@astoria.or.us.
