Due to the Covid-19 restrictions still in place for Columbia County, the Clatskanie Arts Commission (CAC) has rescheduled its two final performances for this season, the Karen Carpenter Tribute and pianist Sarah Hagan.
These performances will be rescheduled for the 2021-22 season with Sarah Hagan’s performance on May 22, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for these performances as well as other performances that were canceled and will be rescheduled for next season as well.
"CAC knows this uncertainty has been difficult on not only the performers and our venue but also our loyal audience members and business sponsors," CAC said in a release. "Your patience is greatly appreciated. CAC looks forward to seeing all of you when we can open our doors for live performances once again."
For more information, visit www.clatskaniearts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.