The 10-member musical performance team General Dischord, made up of soldier musicians from the Oregon National Guard’s 234th Army Band, is returning to Clatskanie.
The free performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie.
“This popular band was part of our recent Heritage Days parade and asked to return to one of its favorite towns,” Clatskanie Arts Commission spokesperson Elsa Wooley said.
“The performance will include music from Sousa, the Beatles, Harry Potter and the ever-popular Service Song Medley.”
Although this performance is free, seating is limited to 160. Attendees are asked to reserve tickets. Call Elsa Wooley at 503-728-3403 (leave a message and she will confirm your ticket reservation) or email her at elsawooley1@gmail.com.
Wooley said thanks to the generous support of Donna Garlock, the Clatskanie Arts Commission will be kicking off its 34 Performing Arts Series with a free concert, Big Band in the Park, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Labor Day, Sept. 5 at Clatskanie City Park.
For more information, visit clatskaniearts.org, or call Elsa Wooley at 503-728-3403.
