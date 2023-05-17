The following are key unofficial election results from the May 16 Special Election in Columbia County.
Four-Year Option Levy Dedicated to Law Enforcement
Yes 6869
No 6327
St. Helens School District Bonds to Secure State Matching Grant and Complete High School
Yes 2810
No 2314
Rainier School District Bonds for New Elementary School, Safety Improvements, School Renovations
Yes 560
No 1363
Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District Renewal of Current Five-Year Local Option Tax for General Operations
Yes 1029
No 551
Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Foire Protection District Five-Year Local Option Tax for Operations
Yes 60
No 101
Vernon Rural Fire Protection District Seeks Replacement Levy to Increase Firefighter Staffing
Yes 323
No 498
Port of Columbia County Commission
Position 1
Nancy Ward
5,016
Paul Langner
4356
Position 2
Chip Bubl
5635
Duane Neukom
3651
Position 3
Nick Sorber
5134
Greg Pettit
4087
See the complete May 16 Special Election results at: https://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=35&map=CTY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.