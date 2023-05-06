The Rainier School District is asking voters to consider a $49.4 million bond on the May 16 ballot.

The bond would cover necessary improvements to the existing facilities, removal of modular buildings, and the addition of a new elementary school which would provide learning spaces that can accommodate all students.

The projects main areas of focus are the addition of a new elementary school which will allow the current Hudson Park Elementary School to be updated to serve students in middle school, student services departments, the community health center, and other programs, according to Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick.

"The bond is the culmination of nearly two years of study and review of our facilities," Hattrick said. "Additionally, the bond would address the most critical of the issues that have been identified by our school and community including providing unique learning spaces for students in elementary, middle school, and high school. It would also address critical safety improvements to the campus, improve exteriors, upgrade mechanical systems, perform site improvements, enhance Career-Technical Education (CTE) options, and would remove all twelve modular classrooms, placing all students inside the walls of a caring, learning environment.

“The students of our district need our community to come together to support their education” RCD Zone 1 Director Elizabeth Richardson said. “The passage of this bond is crucial to providing our students a safer environment conducive to a quality education.m School Districts in Oregon are not provided funding for capital improvements and this bond measure is a critical step in making necessary improvements to programs and facilities"

With the passage of this bond, the Rainier School District would also receive a $4 million matching grant provided by the Oregon Department of Education.

“This is an exciting time for the Rainier School District” RSD Zone 6 Board Member Dr. Elaine Placido said. "Over the past few years we have seen a great deal of effort placed on improving the programs and conditions for students to learn. The bond, while a big ask to the community, is our opportunity to show our students that they are important, they matter, and that this community stands behind our kids!”

"Education is the pathway to a better future for our kids," Rainier School Board Vice Chair Christina Hendricks said. "The Bond would provide necessary funding to construct an Elementary School, create a Jr. High School, refurbish the High School, expand trade course’s, provide a security system and an opportunity for growth in a safe modern classroom environment. In 1978 voters approved a Bond to construct the Rainier School District Campus. My family benefited from previous generation’s support to provide New Schools. Let’s join together as a community so that K-12 can have the opportunity to learn in a modern teaching environment built and refurbished with age groups in mind. I understand the price tag is high, but it will never be lower, and this is an issue that is not going to go away. Let’s be proactive and vote yes so future generations will thank us 40 years down the road!”

“From the time I became part of the Rainier School District 20 years ago, I have gone from being a school volunteer and now part of the school board," Noel Hisey, representing Zone 4 RSD Board Member Noel Hisey said. "The bond will address many of the growing issues the district faces as a result of aging facilities. With the passage of this bond, we can improve the school environment which impacts our kids’ education. As the director for zone 4, I fully support this bond.”

Voters are encouraged to access information about the bond, the proposed project scope, and the other grants that the District is able to leverage with passage of the bond, on the District’s webpage https://www.rainier.k12.or.us/bond