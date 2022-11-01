Oregon conducts a Vote By Mail General Election Tuesday, Nov. 8. The following has been prepared to help voters with details about that election process.
- General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
- Last day for New Oregon voters to register to vote for the November 8th General Election was Tuesday, October 18th.
- Oregon is Vote-By-Mail.
- You do not need to request an Absentee Ballot UNLESS you will not be at your home address between October 10th and November 8th.
- Ballots were mailed to all local active registered voters beginning October 19th. If you have not received a ballot by October 28th, call the County Clerk’s Office.
- Voted ballots are due in the County Clerk’s office or in an Official Ballot Drop Box by 8:00 PM Election Day, November 8th.
- Be sure to sign your golden envelope in order for your ballot to be counted. We verify that every signature is valid before counting your ballot.
- Vote early. You do not have to wait until Election Day to vote.
- If you are concerned with mailing your ballot back through the postage paid envelope with the Postal Service or if you wait until the last week before the Election to vote, use an Official Ballot Drop Box:
- Voter pamphlets from the Secretary of State were mailed on October 19th.
If you have questions or concerns, call the County Clerk's Office at 503-397-3796 for an official answer. Do not believe everything you see or hear. Ask the local office in charge. You can also refer to the county and state election websitesfor information or election results at the following:
Columbia County Elections
Oregon Secretary of State’s webpage State of Oregon
Columbia County Ballot Drop Site Locations
These are the drop sites used in a county wide election. For smaller, local elections, drop site locations will vary.
Columbia County Courthouse
230 Strand St, St Helens
Scappoose City Hall
33568 E. Columbia Ave
Clatskanie Library
11 Lillich St, Clatskanie
Rainier City Hall
106 B St West, Rainier
Vernonia Public Library
701 Weed Ave, Vernonia
Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD (inside office)
12525 Oregon Highway 202, Mist
