Parents are calling on Clatskanie School District officials to release more information after the Middle/High School campus locked down Thursday.
At 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, CMHS administrators shared the following message on the CMHS Facebook page.
"As of approximately 11:20 AM today CMHS is in Lockdown due to a potential safety threat. The Sheriff's department has been notified and is en route. All staff and students are safe at this time," the post reads.
At 1:29 p.m., CMHS administrators announced that the lockdown had been lifted and all students had left the building "per our last day of school schedule and parent checkout."
Details were pending at press time.
Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com or in Friday print editions of The Chief.
