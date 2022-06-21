Local students are among those who have earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester.
Senior Emma Ortiz, of Rainier studying biology and senior Olive Owens, of St. Helens, studying nursing.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.
About George Fox University
More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. the university offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.
George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.”
