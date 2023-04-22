Poets of all ages are reminded that they have until 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, to submit their entries in the Raymond Carver Writing Festival (RCWF) Poetry Contest.

The contest is part of the writing festival, set May 19 and 20 at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, which celebrates Clatskanie’s connection with Raymond Carver, the world-renowned short story writer and poet, who was born in the brick building on North Nehalem Street on May 25, 1938.

The Poetry Contest is open to youth living within the Clatskanie School District boundaries and adults from throughout the Lower Columbia region and will be judged in the following categories: Youth (ages 8-10, 11-12, 13-15, 16-18); Adults: Published and Non-Published, and Haiku: Open to both youth and adults.

Entries are limited to two poems per poet. Cash prizes will be awarded.

Entries may be dropped off at the Clatskanie Library, emailed to admin@clatskanielibrary.org, or mailed to Clatskanie Library, PO Box 577, Clatskanie, OR 97016.

The contest kicked off April 4 when poets gathered at the Clatskanie Library for “Poetry and Pie,” including the reading of Carver’s poem, Happiness, which contains this year’s contest theme: “Happiness. It comes on unexpectedly. And goes beyond, really, any morning talk about it.”

Also read at the event was a poem by Oregon’s Poet Laureate, Anis Mojgani, who will be the special guest at the RCWF on May 19-20, and a Haiku by local resident Estrella Brown, who will be offering a workshop during the Festival.

Those attending the April 4 event enjoyed homemade pie - Raymond Carver’s favorite dessert - and several read their own poetry.

Winners of the poetry contest will be announced on May 20 during the closing hours of the two-day RCWF.

For more information about the poetry contest, and the May 19-20 RCWF events visit https://www.clatskanielibrary.org/raymond-carver-writing-festival-2023