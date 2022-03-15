Following a change in guidance by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), the state Occupational Safety and Health division (OSHA) has announced that it will eliminate many components of its COVID-protection rule for general workplaces.
Until the amended rule is adopted this week, OSHA will enforce only those components that are expected to survive. Components likely to be eliminated include requirements involving ventilation and risk assessments, among other things.
Expected to survive are requirements for general workplace employers to:
- Allow workers to use masks and provide them for free.
- Pay for any COVID testing required by employers.
Meanwhile, employers will be encouraged – but not required – to:
- Optimize ventilations systems to minimize COVID risk.
- Follow public-health quarantine recommendations for employees with COVID.
- Notify workers who may have been exposed to COVID.
OSHA also is likely to repeal most of the related indexes that include industry-specific requirements. The exceptions involve health-care professions such as firefighters and medical transportation personnel.
The workplace rules for patient-care settings will remain largely in place.
