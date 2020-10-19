No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Columbia County on Monday, Oct. 19, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Over the weekend, eight cases were reported. The total number of cases in the county since the onset of the pandemic is 247.
Statewide, there were 266 new cases reported Monday, bringing the state total to 39,794. The death toll rose by eight as well, bringing the total to 627.
The only pandemic-related death in the county occurred in early August.
Vaccine plan
The OHA also announced it submitted a draft vaccine plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The plan addresses the state’s plan to allocate and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon once one becomes available.
Assuming the vaccine supply is limited, the plan prioritizes people playing a critical role in responding to the pandemic, as well as those at highest risk for developing severe illness. The plan is still a draft and the OHA expects it to evolve in the months ahead as more is learned about likely COVID-19 vaccines.
Face coverings
The OHA also revised its guidance on face coverings.
It is now required in the guidance that people wear face coverings in all private and public workspaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace. This includes classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and workspaces.
It also requires that people wear face coverings in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and public and private colleges and universities, according to a release by the OHA.
Face shields are discouraged, but allowed for limited situations like communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing impaired and needs to read lips.
