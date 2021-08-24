Locals not happy with the COVID-19 state and local pandemic related health and safety mandates are speaking up.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. the Columbia County Board of Commissioners are expected to meet in regular session and could hear from citizens concerned about the latest pandemic health and safety requirements.
A Facebook event post, said to be hosted by Tiffany Galloway and Sarah Heppner, is encouraging such participation.
“Have concerns about the state’s mandates? Tired of the endless lockdowns and requirements to participate in society? Join us at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25 for the County Commissioners weekly meeting and let’s tell them We The People know whats best for our families, our businesses and our community. Signs are welcome, just keep them clean as children will be present,” the Facebook post reads.
The Chief’s questions
As Columbia County navigates through the latest COVID-19 case surge and state health and safety requirements, The Chief is monitoring how local and county governments are working in the best interests of our community.
We have emailed the following questions to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners, Margaret Magruder, Henry Heimuller and Casey Garrett.
-First, what is your message to Columbia County residents and business operators who may be frustrated, worried, concerned, and uneasy about the current mandates and what the pandemic may bring next?
-What would you have those who are concerned about the mandates do to help them navigate through the pandemic?
-What specifically has the Columbia County Board of Commissioners done and will do in the days and weeks ahead to help guide our communities as we all attempt to move ahead through the uncertainties of the pandemic?
The following is the response to The Chief’s questions, sent to us by Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco.
“The Governor’s decision to enact another state-wide mask mandate has created a stressful situation for all of us in Columbia County. The order to wear masks in indoor public places was issued at the state level, bypassing the authority of the county’s elected officials to determine what is best for our community.
“The Governor has appointed OSHA to be the enforcement arm for the mask mandate, imposing fines of up to $500 per day per occurrence. County agencies and employees have been instructed to complying with the directives of the mandate while we continue to work with the Governor and her staff on behalf of the residents of Columbia County.
“The county has recently experienced a spike in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, up to 79 new cases in a 24 hour period, which is well above our target goal of 5 per day. This is a matter of concern for us as we are committed to providing all people in Columbia County with the opportunity for a healthy and productive life. County Commissioners, the Public Health Department, and local partners are taking every available action to address the spread of the COVID-19 virus. County action includes:
• Establishing vaccination and testing sites.
• Administering a program to provide vaccinations at places of business.
• Providing home visit vaccinations and transportation to testing and vaccination sites for those who require it.
• Managing contact tracing programs.
• Performing extensive awareness outreach in the form of social media, billboards, print, and radio; as well as attending many public events and festivals to provide information and vaccinations.
• Operating the Vax-Mobile, an SUV wrapped with vaccination advertising, which is used for county business and in local parade.
• Providing access to quarantine living for those who need it.
“Our priorities continue to be maintaining a positive line of communication with the community, protecting public health and economic security, and providing reliable access to vaccinations and current information.
“We ask that everyone be safe and continue to make responsible decisions as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”
Meeting Adjusted
Late Monday afternoon, Aug. 23, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners announced that the Wednesday, Aug. 25 public meeting would be held virtually.
The Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled 10 a.m. Aug. 25, has been adjusted to follow a hybrid meeting model. The commissioners will attend this meeting virtually. Audio-visual equipment has been prepared, at the Columbia County Courthouse, for public use. Access to the Annex meeting area will be moderated and follow the rules outlined in Oregon HB 4212.
Online meeting access information
- https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/357054141
- United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 Access Code: 357-054-14
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners meet at the county courthouse located at 230 Strand St. in St. Helens. The commissioners may be reached at 503-397-4322.
