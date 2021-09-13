Columbia Health Services is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The vaccinations are available Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can also call 800-244-4870 to schedule an appointment for other times.
Columbia Health Services Walk-in Clinics
Mondays
Vernonia School-Based Clinic
1000 Missouri Ave.
Vernonia
Tuesdays
Clatskanie School-Based Clinic
471 Bel Air Dr.
Behind the high school next to the football field
Clatskanie
Wednesdays
St. Helens Sacagawea
1060 Eisenschmidt Lane
By Eisenschmidt Pool
St. Helens
Thursdays
Rainier Health Center
28168 Old Rainier Road
Next to the school district officer
Rainier
