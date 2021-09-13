Columbia Health Services is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The vaccinations are available Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can also call 800-244-4870 to schedule an appointment for other times.

Walk-in Vaccination Clinics

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics Mondays through Thursdays are now being offered by Columbia Health Services.

Columbia Health Services Walk-in Clinics

Mondays

Vernonia School-Based Clinic

1000 Missouri Ave.

Vernonia

Tuesdays

Clatskanie School-Based Clinic

471 Bel Air Dr.

Behind the high school next to the football field

Clatskanie

Wednesdays

St. Helens Sacagawea

1060 Eisenschmidt Lane

By Eisenschmidt Pool

St. Helens

Thursdays

Rainier Health Center

28168 Old Rainier Road

Next to the school district officer

Rainier

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you going to attend a local high school sporting event this fall?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.