One new case of COVID-19 in Columbia County was announced by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday, Oct. 22, bringing the county total to 250 since the pandemic began.
Michael Paul, county public health director, said the increases in cases over the last months has reversed progress at the Columbia County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.
Columbia County remains ineligible to reopen its schools to in person learning. In order to reopen, the county must report less than five cases per week for three weeks.
“We are not going to meet that metric,” Paul said. “At least not this month, and probably not next month.”
Face coverings
Paul addressed the OHA’s revised guidance on facial coverings.
“There are several definitions updated in the guidance; the general recommendation is that people wear a mask, facial coverings whenever they’re within 6 feet of people,” he said.
OHA guidance now requires that people wear face coverings in all private and public workspaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace. This includes classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and workspaces.
It also requires that people wear face coverings in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and public and private colleges and universities, according to a release by the OHA.
Face shields are discouraged, but allowed for limited situations like communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing impaired and needs to read lips.
“Face shields can be good at blocking droplets, but they are not effective at limiting the release of aerosols that can go around a shield,” Paul said.
Vaccine plan
The OHA also announced it submitted a draft vaccine plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The plan addresses the state’s plan to allocate and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon once one becomes available.
Assuming the vaccine supply is limited, the plan prioritizes people playing a critical role in responding to the pandemic, as well as those at highest risk for developing severe illness.
Residents and employees of long-term care facilities will be able to get no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations when they become available, the OHA announced Wednesday.
The plan is still a draft and the OHA expects it to evolve in the months ahead as more is learned about likely COVID-19 vaccines.
Read the OHA’s full vaccination plan with this story.
Modeling
The OHA also released updated modeling projections on Friday, Oct. 16. The model looked at three scenarios: one where transmission continues at its current level, one where transmission increases by five percentage points, and one where transmission drops 10 percentage points.
In the first scenario, where transmission continues as it has been, it suggests daily reported cases would increase to 570. Currently, the OHA has been reporting between 300-to 400-plus new cases per day. On Wednesday the OHA reported 331 new cases.
The second scenario, in which transmission increases, suggests new daily case counts would rise to 740 per day.
The third scenario, in which transmission decreases, suggests daily case counts would drop to 290, which is around the number of cases reported by the state in August.
“New modeling suggests we have a long way to go to stopping the spread,” State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger said in a media conference held Friday.
Last week’s totals set a new high for the pandemic, Allen said. A record daily total of 484 cases were reported on Thursday, Oct. 8. The rate of positive testing is at its highest point and hospitalizations are the highest they have been since mid-July.
“Social gatherings continue to be a forceful driver of the surge,” he said.
Follow daily pandemic updates at thechiefnews.com with in-depth reports in the Friday print editions of The Chief.
