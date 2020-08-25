Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County Public Health reports a total of 125 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 25.

The county has had one death related to the pandemic that occurred earlier this month.

Pandemic Update

5,715,567

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States

176,617

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 427 as of Ag. 25, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which also reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 25,391.

The new cases reported today in Oregon are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (20), Marion (40), Morrow (4), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (38), and Yamhill (7).

