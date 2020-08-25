Columbia County Public Health reports a total of 125 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 25.
The county has had one death related to the pandemic that occurred earlier this month.
COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 427 as of Ag. 25, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which also reported 247 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 25,391.
The new cases reported today in Oregon are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (20), Marion (40), Morrow (4), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (38), and Yamhill (7).
