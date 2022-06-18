The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expects to begin rolling out pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger announced at a June 17 press conference that the lower-dose vaccines could be ready as early as this coming Monday.
Dr. Dawn Nolt, professor of pediatrics (infectious diseases) at the OHSU School of Medicine, also joined the press conference during which the OHA delivered the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years and the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years.
Children ages 6 months to 5 years are the last subgroup eligible for the vaccine.
Sidelinger also offered a more positive outlook two-and-a-half years into the pandemic, citing that COVID-19 test positivity rose slightly from 11.4% on May 16 to 11.7% on June 14, and during the last month, daily reported case counts also have leveled, from a rolling seven-day average of 1,401 cases reported on May 16, to 1,487 reported on June 14.
"We assume these numbers are a dramatic undercount of the actual number of cases because we know many people are using at-home tests and not reporting the results," Sidelinger said. "We also know many others are not getting tested. Trends in this state and around the country tell us there are higher levels of transmission."
The OHA expects the Centers for Disease Control, along with the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, to complete a separate review of the pediatric vaccines over the weekend.
The pediatric vaccine rollout will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to another 230,000 Oregonians - the approximate population of children ages 6 months to 5 years old in Oregon.
Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.