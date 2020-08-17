There is another sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is leveling off.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday, August, 16 and remains at 388, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The OHA also reported 192 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 23,451, as of Monday, August, 17
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (2), Jackson (17), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (11), Marion (30), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (4).
