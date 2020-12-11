As the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Oregon next week, Gov. Kate Brown urged residents across the state to continue to follow public health recommendations.
“As we wait for wide distribution of the vaccine, one of our most important challenges is to remind Oregonians to keep your guard up,” Brown said in a press conference Friday, Dec. 11. “We all need to keep wearing masks, limiting get together and maintaining social distance until we achieve community immunity.”
The question of when community immunity will be possible is still uncertain, and depends largely on how many additional doses of vaccines the state will receive after this month. What is known is that by the end of December, the state is slated to receive 147,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The first round of vaccine recipients will be certain hospital staff and longterm care facility staff and residents. There are around 360,000 healthcare workers who will need the vaccine and, as of today, no information from the federal government on future vaccine dose allocation. The uncertainty makes it difficult to predict when all residents will have the opportunity to be vaccinated, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Pat Allen said.
“The challenge is we’ve been given no distribution schedule or any idea of how many doses to expect on any regular basis, so it’s really impossible for us to put a specific timeline on that,” said Allen.
About 70% of the state needs to be vaccinated to achieve community immunity, Brown said. To accomplish that, she said more than 10,000 residents will need to be vaccinated per day.
“It’s a tall order, and we can’t do it without federal resources to deliver the doses and support our distribution and outreach efforts,” she said.
Vaccine details
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to be effective. The Pfizer vaccine doses need to be administered 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccines need to be administered 28 days apart.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra cold storage (-94 degrees) and is good for five days after thaw. Most of the facilities with capability to store vaccines at that temperature are located along the Interstate 5 corridor, but cold storage hubs will be set up across the state.
The Moderna vaccine will likely be used in more rural areas because it only requires standard freezing temperatures and is good for 30 days after thaw.
The initial number of doses each county will receive will depend on the number of hospital employees and long term care facility residents and staff are in the area, and more specific details will be released as the vaccines arrive to the state.
COVID-19 status
COVID-19 case rates continue to climb across the state, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer and epidemiologist.
“Our situation remains precarious and concerning,” he said. Today 1,611 new cases were reported across the state, bringing the state total to 91,449.
Over 10,000 new cases were reported in the last week, Sidelinger said, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise as well. As of today, there are 576 pandemic-related hospitalizations and as of yesterday there were 127 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, he said. The number of people in the hospital with the virus is up 70% since mid-November.
Deaths have also risen, he said. The current statewide death toll is 1,138.
“Each death marks the anguish end of a lost battle against the virus; each death leaves a hole in someone’s family,” he said. “Each death cuts short the love, laughter and memories of families and friends.”
The efforts made by residents to limit transmission of the virus, and statewide restrictions, seem to be starting to make a small difference, Sidelinger said.
“There is good news: We haven’t observed a marked increase in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday,” Sidelinger said. “Our cases are still rising on average, but there’s evidence they’re not rising as steeply.”
Long lasting effects
In her plea to residents, particularly those under 40, to continue to follow safety measures, Brown said there is no way to know what effect COVID-19 may have on someone until it is contracted, and that youth doesn’t guarantee health.
Darrah Isaacson, a 40-year-old Portland resident, contracted the virus on her birthday in early March. In the nine and a half months that have followed, she said her symptoms have only worsened.
“I’m a COVID long hauler,” Isaacson said. “There’s thousands of us across the country. Many of those long haulers, like myself, were very active and healthy with no underlying health conditions.”
Instead of hiking, biking, canoeing or participating in the active outdoor events like she usually likes to do, Isaacson said she can barely walk around the block now.
“Some people think that this is just like the flu. I can tell you from personal and horrible experience that that way of thinking is extremely dangerous,” Isaacson said. “This is an unpredictable and terrifying disease. It’s been almost 10 months since I contracted it. I’m still alive, but my life has been turned upside down.”
On her worst days, Isaacson said her muscle tremors and weakness prevent her from holding a computer mouse and she cannot stand up long enough to shower. She said the hardest part has been the effect it has had on her family and her 5-year-old daughter, who doesn’t understand why her mother can no longer play with her.
“I know it’s exhausting to be vigilant about mask wearing and keeping your distance, but I can tell you the alternative is way more exhausting,” she said. “This is not the time for blame or arguments, this is the time for sacrifice so we can come together and keep this virus from harming any more families like mine.”
